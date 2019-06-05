Happy National Running Day, Houston: These are your favorite running routes

HOUSTON - Houston, it's National Running Day, and that means it's time to get out there and make the most of the area's best trails.

KPRC recently asked our social media fans where they like to go to run and here are some of the answers we saw on repeat. We hope you also will enjoy these favorite spots for a good run in our area.

Memorial Park in Houston

Mentioned more than any other running trail on our social media callout, Memorial Park in Houston has a 2.93-mile crushed granite trail perfect for running and walking. Cyclists are not permitted on the main trail.The trail is lighted and has restrooms and water fountains along the way.

Dennis Johnston Park in Spring

This park offers access to the Spring Creek Greenway, a paved hike and bike trail currently connecting Dennis Johnston Park to Pundt Park, Stahl Preserve, Carter Park, Jesse H. Jones Park & Nature Center, and Highway 59 in Humble.

Hermann Park in Houston

A run through Hermann Park may have more stuff to look at than any other run in the Houston area. From statues to people to wetlands and fountains, you're not going to get bored on this run whatever your speed or distance.

Buffalo Bayou Park Collection in Houston

The downside of this park is that it's one of the first places that floods during Houston's severe weather. The upside is that it's one of the best park collections in the city and the devoted staff work hard to make it great for the city's residents and visitors. Runners have a lot of variety at this park with its hills and walkways and a great surface on which to run.

White Oak Bayou Greenway Trail in Houston

This park is a favorite on Houston's north side with new connections and a great surface for running and cycling and opportunities to see wildlife like toads, turtles and the stunning birds and bats native to our state.

Pundt Park in Spring

Need to get out of town without being too far away from everyone and everything? Pundt Park is a good option. No skyscrapers in sight and a nearly 10-mile trail awaits runners at this Spring destination.

Terry Hershey Park in Houston

If you're training for a half-marathon or a full marathon, you might want to check out Terry Hershey Park in Houston with its 12.2 mile trail. The distance is good for training runs.

Brazos Bend Park in Sugar Land

Brazos Bend Park is all about nature, so you might encounter some rather large creatures -- including alligators -- on this running trail. If you're into that, this trail is for you. If you're not, well, you could still get a really good run out of it -- the gators are great for sprints.

Sugar Land Memorial Park

If you want to train for a shorter run, such as a 5K, the trail at the Sugar Land Memorial Park might be a good bet. The 2.5-mile trail is shared among pedestrians and cyclists, so be aware of that.

Harris County Deputy Darren Goforth Park on Horsepen Creek in Houston

Cypress Park in Cypress

KPRC viewers cited these parks for their proximity to lovely lakes.

Rice University Loop in Houston

Rice University

This three-mile loop is a favorite among runners looking for a scenic run around the beautiful Houston university's campus.

Heights Boulevard in Houston

If you love Victorian architecture and bungalows, a run down Heights Boulevard in Houston's Heights neighborhood is just what you ordered. Both sides of this boulevard are lined with stunning homes lovingly cared for and lived in. Some of our favorite views are the Heights Library and the Epicurean Farmer's Market Saturdays at Grace United Methodist Church.

Cullen Park in Houston

The paved trail is 3.34 miles long and takes you past a historic cemetery, wildflower plantings, two wetland environments, and through the shade of oak trees. In addition, there are five miles of trails in other areas of the park, some of which follow the picturesque banks of Mayde Creek.

Pine Gully Park in Seabrook

This park has a six-mile long loop of crushed granite that is wide enough for strollers and cold water in drinking fountains along the way and shady spots to rest. Restored wetlands attract native birds.

Did we miss your favorite running trail? Let us know what yours is in the comments and what you like best about it.

