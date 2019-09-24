Buc-ee's is No. 1: Texas chain's mega gas stations have highest-rated coffee in Texas, U.S.

The Buc-ee's logo, as seen on the company's Facebook page.

HOUSTON - Texas-based Buc-ee's takes the top spot not only in Texas for the best cup of gas station coffee, but is the highest-rated cup of joe in the entire country, according to a study released by the GasBuddy app.

"Gas station convenience store brands across the country have been quick to include offerings that are competitive with national coffee brands, including sourcing premium coffee beans and making handcrafted espresso beverages," said Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy. "Given the recent surge in on-demand, convenience-driven retail, it's clear that the one-stop-shop for gas and a fresh cup of coffee is appealing to American drivers."

In neighboring states, Chevron's coffee ranks highest in New Mexico, Quiktrip takes Oklahoma, Kum & Go wins in Arkansas and RaceTrac reigns in Louisiana.

GasBuddy says its rankings are based on analysis of more than 2 million gas station coffee ratings from more than 150,000 retail locations where gas is sold in the app from April 2016 to August 2019.







