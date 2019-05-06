Santa Fe officer meets team who helped save his life after school shooting

Life Flight crew members said after the shooting at Santa Fe High School last May, it seemed there was almost no way resource Officer John Barnes could live.

Now, a year later, he sits down with health reporter Haley Hernandez during an emotional reunion with him and that LifeFlight crew who helped him beat the odds to survive.

Barnes is credited with helping to end the shooting.

"I'm no different than hundreds of thousands of other police officers that do this kind of stuff all the time," Barnes told KPRCs reported Haley Hernandez, "I'm thankful that I get to tell the story because I want people to understand this is what police officers do."

