Memorial Hermann, Baylor Scott & White call off merger talks

HOUSTON - Merger talks between Memorial Hermann Health System and Baylor Scott & White Health to create the largest health system in Texas have been called off.

The two health giants announced in October 2018 that they were going to combine their like-minded visions to create a faith-based system that would advance health care in Texas.

Those talks only lasted a few months, as the organizations announced Tuesday they were calling off the merger.

A joint statement read:

"After months of thoughtful exploration, we have decided to discontinue talks of a merger between our two systems. Ultimately, we have concluded that as strong, successful organizations, we are capable of achieving our visions for the future without merging at this time. We have a tremendous amount of respect for each other and remain committed to strengthening our communities, advancing the health of Texans and transforming the delivery of care. We will continue to seek opportunities for collaboration as two forward-thinking, mission-driven organizations."

Together, both health systems will include 68 hospitals, more than 1,100 care delivery sites and about 14,000 employed, independent and academic physicians, as well as two health plans. The systems currently record nearly 10 million patient encounters annually, according to last year's press release.

