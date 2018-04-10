Last-minute tips for parents ahead of STAAR exam

HOUSTON - Though it’s just once a year, STAAR testing can bring on anxiety for students. Here is some last-minute advice for parents ahead of the test.

Don’t skip the most important meal of the day

Breakfast is very important Nutritionists suggest high-protein foods like lean meat, eggs, low-sugar yogurt, slow-releasing energy carbs like oats and quinoa and healthy fats like nuts.

Make sure your kids drink lots of water

Avoid sugary cereal or a huge pancake breakfast with lots of syrup

Resist the urge to overstuff your child

Set your child up for the day

Explain how and why their classroom may look different

Ask them if they have any questions or concerns. Kids take their cues from parents and teachers, even when they don’t seem to be listening. Teachers recommend you put your own concerns or opinions about state testing aside in favor of an encouraging dialogue with your child. If your child seems worried, discuss “what if” scenarios and remind your child of all of the things that were done to prepare for the test.

Dress your child in layers so your child will be comfortable at any temperature



Relax your child

You might also suggest a brisk walk or other physical activity before or after breakfast so that your child has the chance to build up a head of energy, or burn off anxiety, before heading to the testing location.

Do relaxing activities. Take deep breaths, tense muscles and then relax and talk about something other than the STAAR exam



Arrive to school a few minutes early

If possible, get a head start. This is one day you don’t want to be stressed out about getting stuck in traffic.



Be an encourager

Create a, “You’ve got this” frame of mind that will help your child approach test week with confidence.

Send your child off with a huge hug. Be their biggest cheerleader and build their confidence

Surprise them with a special note. Put a note in their lunch box to just say, “Hi” and wish them a great day. It doesn't have to be fancy. A sticky note that says, “I love you” will lift a tired spirit.

Got older kids? Send them a quick lunchtime text showing your support. Don’t ask how it’s going, just say, “I am thinking about you, have a great day.” Whether they admit it in public or not, our kids need our love and support on a daily basis



