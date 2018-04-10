Here are some toxic foods you eat every day

ORLANDO, Fla. - The number one cause of injury-related death is poisoning. That is why the third week of March is National Poison Prevention Week.

Poisonous items in your home don’t always have a warning label, so what you could be eating every day may be toxic to your health.

Fruits are good for a healthy diet, but what’s inside some fruits may send you to the hospital. Some seeds and pits contain cyanide, a poisonous chemical that can be deadly in high doses. So beware of the seeds and pits from apples, cherries, apricots and peaches. A few won’t do any harm if eaten accidentally, but ingesting just a couple of milligrams of these seeds can do some serious damage.

You should also be on the lookout for a popular item in wines and teas.

Elderberry leaves and stems can produce cyanide, and uncooked elderberries contain a toxic alkaloid.

Nutmeg, if consumed in large amounts, can have hallucinogenic effects. Eating five or more grams can cause gastrointestinal reactions and heart palpitations.

Potatoes are great to make fries and chips with, but green potatoes have toxic levels of a harmful pesticide that can cause nausea, headaches and neurological problems.

Don’t forget about your pets. There are foods that can make them sick. Make sure to keep your cats and dogs away from chocolate, grapes, popcorn, tomato leaves and any foods that contain garlic and onions.

