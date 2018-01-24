Galveston County reports first flu-related death in 4 years

GALVESTON, Texas - Health officials in Galveston County on Wednesday reported the first flu-related death there in four years.

Officials at the Galveston County Health District said a 61-year-old woman, who had pre-existing health conditions, died in mid-January from issues related to the flu.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this woman and her family,” said Dr. Philip Keiser, of the Galveston County Local Health Authority. “Our goal in announcing this tragedy is to highlight how dangerous the flu can be and how important it is to be vaccinated against the virus.”

The woman is the first person to die from the flu since the 2014 death of a child, officials said.

Officials said the deaths highlight the importance of people with higher risk of contracting the illness being vaccinated.

People should also help stop the spread of the flu by covering all of their coughs and sneezes, frequently washing their hands, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and staying at home when they are sick, officials said.

There have been 3,527 confirmed cases of the flu in Galveston County this season, officials said. That is compared to 455 cases by the same time last season, officials said.

