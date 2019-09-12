Galveston County man hospitalized with 'serious lung illness' after using e-cigarettes

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

GALVESTON COUNTY - A Galveston County man has joined the growing list of people who have faced medical issues following the use of e-cigarette products.

The Galveston County Health District confirmed Wednesday that the man was hospitalized with a "serious lung illness" and is still in the hospital receiving treatment, according to a news release.

"This is a serious situation. These are life-threatening illnesses, even for those who are otherwise completely healthy," said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County local health authority. "Youth and young adults should not be using e-cigarette products. Parents need to have this conversation with their children."

The news comes just days after city officials announced that three Houston teens have been hospitalized in the past month after using e-cigarette products.

"Parents may not even realize their child is using these products. E-cigarette devices come in all shapes and sizes and can look like a pen, a USB stick and other everyday items," Keiser said. "They are filled with volatile organic compounds, nicotine and other chemicals that are just not safe."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning about vaping and the use of e-cigarettes after six people died from lung disease related to the practice.

Health officials said they haven't found a definitive cause of death or a clear connection between the cases, but some are zeroing in on potential clues.

According to the Health District, the Galveston man is between the ages of 18 and 22. His is the first case of vaping-related illness is Galveston County.

