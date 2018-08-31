7 health benefits of cucumber

HOUSTON - Cucumbers are pale and watery. So, how many nutrients could they actually give you?

There are seven health benefits packed into this plant food.

1. Flavonoids

Cucumbers have flavonoids, which are known to promote heart health.

2. Hydrating

“They're actually in the same family as watermelon, so they're 95 percent water which is a fantastic way to get hydration,” according to dietician Erin Gussler from the Whole Health Center.

3. Weight management

Since they're hydrating, filling and full of fiber, Gussler said cucumbers are great for weight management.

They're low in calories and carbs - there's no harm adding them to salads, sandwiches, sauces and dips like guacamole!

4. Brain health & blood sugar regulation

“There's lots of antioxidants, lots of vitamins, lots of minerals, phytonutrients that really help support brain health. Help support blood sugar regulation,” Gussler said.

5. High blood pressure

Cucumbers can help with high blood pressure, because they're high in potassium.

“Potassium and sodium, they counteract each other, so if you're eating a high-salt diet, that actually is more stressful on the body and can raise the blood pressure so often I recommend focusing on increasing the potassium and decreasing the sodium at the same time,” Gussler said.

6. Bone health

The top nutrient in cucumbers is vitamin K, which is key for bone health. The catch is, it's mostly in the peel, so you have to eat that part too!

“Vitamin K is really common in a lot of produce, a lot of your fruits and your vegetables and it's really nice when you are pairing it with vitamin D from the sun,” Gussler said.

7. Skin health

Some argue that spas placing sliced cucumbers over the eyes doesn't really do anything but Gussler said the crisp food contains nutrients (like vitamin C) that are good for your skin and are anti-inflammatory.

Good news for fellow pickle lovers! Making fermented pickles at home is an equally beneficial way of getting these benefits, according to Gussler. Check out her blog to get the recipe.

