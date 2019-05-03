5 tips to help cure a hangover

HOUSTON - Wine, vodka, tequila, pick your poison, but pick wisely. Here are five tips to treating a hangover:

1) AVOID CONGENERS

Director of medical toxicology, Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Spencer Greene, said the darker the liquor the worse the hangover because of what are called congeners. For example, whiskey and tequila might hurt worse than wine or vodka.

To heal the hangover, he said water and ibuprofen are your best options.

2) TRY SUPPLEMENTS

Some people insist supplements like magnesium, selenium, milk thistle or prickly pear can help.

3) IV THERAPY

You know those businesses that will give you an IV post-drinking?

There are local chains where you can get an IV filled with vitamins, like at Thrive Drip Spa in Memorial, and they claim it works to heal a hangover.

“It typically takes about 45 minutes to have the whole process done, it should make a difference within the first 20 minutes. If it's a bit more severe we can definitely do a higher dose of Zofran. Up to an hour, I want to say, you'll think 'OK I’m back on track.'” Antasia Adamje with Thrive Drip Spa said.

4) EAT A HEARTY BREAKFAST

Another remedy for a hangover is eating a hearty breakfast, since it can help maintain your blood sugar levels. One thought is that low blood sugar levels could be associated with headaches and nausea.

5) DO NOT TURN TO HAIR OF THE DOG

More alcohol will deaden your senses and prolong the inevitable.

