Cyclospora cases rising in the Houston area; This is what you need to know, per health officials

HOUSTON – Health officials in the city of Houston, Harris County, and Fort Bend County said they received reports of an increased number of cyclospora infections in recent weeks.

Cyclospora is a non-life-threatening gastrointestinal illness caused by an intestinal parasite, according to officials. People may get cyclospora by consuming contaminated food or water.

Officials say cyclospora cases tend to rise between the months of April and August.

If infected, symptoms tend to appear between two to 14 days. Most individuals will recover, but officials say infants, older adults, and those who are immunocompromised are at a higher risk and may require hospitalization.

Cyclospera does not transmit from person to person. Most cases are possibly linked to fresh produce, such as snow peas, cilantro, raspberries, and mesclun lettuce.

Health officials advise the following tips to prevent infection:

Wash your hands with soap and water thoroughly for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing food.

Wash all fruits and vegetables before eating, cutting, or cooking.

Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and surfaces to avoid cross-contamination.

For more information about cyclospora, click here.