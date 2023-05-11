Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine uncover effects of avocado on type 2 diabetes

HOUSTON – Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine studied how avocado intake impacts the chance of developing type 2 diabetes.

“A healthy diet and physical activity are the most effective lifestyle changes to manage and prevent type 2 diabetes. I’m interested in identifying foods that can be incorporated into the diet that are popular and easy to prepare and eat,” said Dr. Alexis Wood, assistant professor of pediatrics – nutrition at the USDA/ARS Children’s Nutrition Research Center at Baylor and Texas Children’s Hospital.

They took existing data from across the country, divided the adults into avocado and non-avocado eaters, and found that consuming avocados was associated with a 20% reduction in the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

“The next step is to understand the mechanisms linking avocado and the reduced likelihood of type 2 diabetes. We are conducting studies now that will help us personalize these findings, by understanding how different people in different subgroups process avocado intake,” Wood said.

That sounds great, but take it for what you will. Funding for this study was provided by the Hass Avocado Nutrition Board.