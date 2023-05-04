States threaten crackdown on copycat versions of weight-loss drugs

NBC's Erin McLaughlin reports on the warnings over knock off versions of new weight loss drugs.

A growing number of states are threatening to take legal action against pharmacies that make or dispense unauthorized versions of the weight-loss medications Ozempic and Wegovy.

At least four states are already curbing the manufacturing of copycat versions over safety concerns and more could soon follow, experts say, as the two medications soar in popularity in the U.S.

Some compounding pharmacies in the U.S. have been offering what appears to be semaglutide — the active ingredient in both Ozempic and Wegovy — amid an ongoing shortage.

