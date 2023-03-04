Norovirus appears to keep spreading as rate of positive tests exceeds 2022 peak

Norovirus appears to be at a 12-month high, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rate of norovirus tests coming back positive, averaged over three weeks, was around 17% as of the end of last week. That’s the highest it has been at any time in the last year.

Norovirus is sometimes referred to as the stomach flu, but it is not related to the influenza virus. Rather, it is a highly contagious virus that typically causes gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Mild fever and aches are possible, too.

Read the full story on nbcnews.com.