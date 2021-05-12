What pregnancy tests can reveal about men’s health

HOUSTON – True or false? A man can test positive on a pregnancy test.

True.

There are social media videos showing men taking the test and urologist Dr. Philip Ho from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic said it’s definitely happened.

“We always hear about the husbands or significant others joking around and peeing on a stick and then it comes back positive which is almost an accidental finding that they kind of picked up on an early testicular cancer diagnosis,” Dr. Ho said.

He said biologically this makes sense because there are mainly two incidents when the hormone Human Chorionic Gonadotropin is elevated, pregnancy and cancer.

While it might be caught joking around, men who test positive should call a urologist.

Testicular cancer is not common but there are risk factors.

“People with a family history of testicular cancer and men who have a personal history of an undescended testicle,” Dr. Ho said tend to be the people more at risk for this cancer.