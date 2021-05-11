Across faiths, US volunteers mobilize for India crisis

From left, Tim Williams, warehouse assistant for Medisys, Ray Fredericks, assistant director for Medisys, and Dr. Abhu Kaur with Khalsa Aid USA, a global humanitarian organization, load dozens of electrical transformers onto a pallet, which will be shipped to New Delhi with oxygen concentrators this week on New Yorks Long Island, Friday, May 7, 2021. With teams deployed in India to help support COVID-19 patients, Khalsa Aid USA plans to provide a total of 500 oxygen concentrators and 500 transformers to cities throughout the country. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Volunteers at Hindu temples, Muslim groups and Sikh relief organizations across the United States are mobilizing to support India as the world's second most populous country struggles to handle a devastating surge of the coronavirus.

From coast to coast, faith groups tied to the Indian diaspora have collected hundreds of oxygen concentrators and electrical transformers to ship to overwhelmed hospitals, raised millions for everything from food to firewood for funeral pyres and gathered in prayer for spiritual support for the Asian nation.

“This is a human tragedy, said Manzoor Ghori, executive director of the California-based Indian Muslim Relief and Charities, which has donated more than $1 million for purposes including supporting teachers and providing families with thousands of medical kits and more than 300,000 meals.

Ghori said he has had five loved ones, including two nephews, die in India from COVID-19 — “so, it is a personal tragedy” as well.

He's one of many in the U.S. diaspora to have lost relatives to the virus in India, where total confirmed infections and deaths have surpassed 22.6 million and 246,000, respectively, though the true numbers are believed to be much higher.

Kashyap Patel, an Atlanta-based physician, said the pandemic has been “catastrophic” for him, with about a dozen members of his extended family in India contracting the virus, from teenagers to octogenarians, and his 73-year-old uncle dying from it.

He volunteers for the North America branch of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Hindu organization, which has provided 250 oxygen concentrators and several hundred thousand dollars in COVID-19 relief to help with India's overwhelmed health system.

“It is challenging to find hospital beds," Patel said. "It is challenging to find oxygen, to find contemporary medicine.”

