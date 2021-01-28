Houston Methodist hosting free virtual town hall about coronavirus vaccine

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)



HOUSTON – Houston Methodist is hosting a free virtual town hall Friday to answer questions about the coronavirus vaccine.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is open to anyone.

Organizers said the goal of the event is to answer frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, including questions about its safety and availability.

Attendance is free, but registration is required. You can register by clicking/tapping here until 8 a.m. Friday.

Questions can be submitted via email to jmalovets@houstonmethodist.org.

Organizers said they plan on making these virtual town halls a regular occurrence.