Ask 2: What are the potential treatments for coronavirus?

HOUSTON – WHERE’S THE VACCINE?

There are about 100 vaccines being researched but none of them have passed all the trials and human safety checks to know if any are safe and effective enough for humans. Read more

Typically, it takes 12-18 months to develop a new vaccine. The vaccine from Pfizer and Oxford University both aim to be ready by the fall. Read more

VITAMIN C INJECTIONS

Vitamin C injections have been used in large doses in China and New York patients. This is not a proven treatment for coronavirus but one that’s still being studied. This is different from over-the-counter supplements.

BLOOD THINNERS

Previous studies have suggested a large number of hospitalized patients develop high levels of life-threatening blood clots and now a new study suggests blood thinners may improve their odds of survival. Researchers from Mount Sinai analyzed the medical records from over 2,700 patients. They found those who were treated with blood thinners had a higher survival rate than those who were not placed on them. The effect was even more pronounced in those who were on a ventilator.

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE

The National Institutes of Health say no drug has been proven to be safe and effective for treating the coronavirus, including hydroxy-chloroquine. As a result, scientists say there is not enough evidence to make a recommendation about the vast majority of early treatments. The guidelines state the only time patients should be given hydroxy-chloroquine, along with antibiotics, is if it is part of a clinical trial.

REMDISIVIR

The company that makes Remdisivir, Gilead, released the results of their study and it looks promising.

In previous trials, Remdisivir wasn't successful.

Researchers say that a study in China was done too late, there weren’t enough patients to study and it got cut short.

Houston methodist hospital told KPRC 2 that of the 50 patients they’ve given the drug to, 30 have recovered and gone home.

Remdesivir is a treatment, not a vaccine.

Meaning, it only works in people who are already sick, it cannot prevent you from getting the virus.

The benefit to that in this whole crisis is it could ease the pressure on the healthcare system.