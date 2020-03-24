Feeling overwhelmed by coronavirus pandemic? There’s a helpline you can call

Are you affected by the coronavirus pandemic?

There’s a number you can call for immediate crisis counseling.

The Disaster Distress Helpline, 800-985-5990, is here to help.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, also known as SAMHSA, is affiliated with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

SAMHSA sent out a news release Tuesday saying that natural disasters, including this pandemic, can be overwhelming and also can seriously affect emotional health.

Calling the helpline will help anyone who needs assistance when it comes to the mental or emotional effects caused by developments related to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s a 24/7 resource and there’s no charge for calling -- it’s free.

SAMHSA sponsors the line and said specialists are trained to assist callers who have a range of symptoms.

“People who have been through a traumatic event can experience anxiety, worry or insomnia,” said Dr. Elinore F. McCance-Katz, the head of SAMHSA. “People seeking emotional help during an ongoing disaster such as a pandemic can call 1-800-985-5990 or can text ‘TalkWithUs’ to 66746 – and can find recovery and coping strategies."

The helpline immediately connects callers to trained and caring professionals from the closest crisis counseling centers in the nationwide network of centers. It’s available for confidential advice, referrals and other services. Learn more by clicking or tapping here.