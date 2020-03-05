What you need to know about travel insurance in wake of the coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON – It’s that time of year when many of us are planning to travel for Spring Break or summer vacation. As the number of coronavirus cases rises, there is a growing interest in travel insurance. Should you buy it? Will you get all of your money back if you do?

Here are the answers to your questions

Most travel insurance policies will not cover trip cancellation due to coronavirus concerns.

You can purchase a premium “cancel for any reason policy” that will allow you to cancel, but they are time-sensitive and expensive.

NBC got a quote for a typical travel insurance plan to cover a $1,000 cruise for $144. The “cancel for any reason” policy was nearly four times higher, at $563.

What you should do