Migraine relief medication Excedrin temporarily out of stock

CNN – Pharmacies around the country are temporarily out of the popular medication Excedrin.

GlaxoSmithKline, the makers of Excedrin products, confirmed that due to “Inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients,” it’s temporarily discontinuing the production of “Excedrin extra strength” and “Excedrin migraine” in both caplets and gel tab form.

The company said consumers with tension headaches can still take the Excedrin p.m. and other brands or generic forms of painkillers are still available.

“I’ve been suffering for about 10 years. I’ve gone to the doctors, I have tried prescription meds. I’ve tried botox. I’ve tried medical marijuana. And I still end up going back and taking Excedrin,” Ashleigh Eldred said. “If I have a migraine attack, I’m not sure if I was to not have any on me, what I would do.”

There is no date set for production to resume.