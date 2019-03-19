Vegan McNuggets: What McDonald's puts in them, where they're available

Vegan McNuggets, as seen in this image from McDonald's via TODAY.

HOUSTON - Vegan McNuggets are on the menu at McDonald's – in Norway.

In response to meat-less minded customers in the country, the chain is now frying up vegan "chicken" nuggets at select restaurants throughout the Nordic country, TODAY reported.

The new chicken-free McNuggets are made with a mashed potato base -- mixed with chickpeas, onions, carrots and corn – and then coated in breadcrumbs, and then fried until crispy.

What do you think about the vegan option? Do you want it to come to the U.S.? Let us know in the comments.



