Two San Antonio pitmasters to go head-to-head on Food Network's 'Chopped'

SAN ANTONIO - There will be more than one San Antonio chef on this season of "Chopped Grill Masters."

Caterer and competitive barbecuer Carlo Casanova will compete alongside Esaul Ramos, of 2M Smokehouse, on season 4 of the popular Food Network show.

They're not only defending the Alamo City, but Texas barbecue in general. This season aims to prove once-and-for-all which region of the country makes the best barbecue: Kansas City, Memphis, North Carolina or Texas.

