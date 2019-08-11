One of Houston's hottest fajita spots just opened in a popular Inner Loop location

Fajita Pete's

HOUSTON - Residents inside the loop have a new Tex-Mex restaurant to visit.

Fajita Pete's opened its 14th location, this one at 5710 Memorial Drive, according to CultureMap.

The restaurant serves all the traditional Tex-Mex dishes we love but also prioritizes delivery and to-go ordering.

“It’s always exciting for us to open a new Fajita Pete’s,” said Pedro Mora, founder and CEO, in a statement, according to the CultureMap article. “Because we are originally from Houston, we have a special connection with the area and its community members. We can’t wait to see how guests respond to our newest location.”

The restaurant delivers within a two-mile radius and catering options are also available.

To celebrate its opening, Fajita Pete's is offering 12-ounce margaritas for 99 cents on every Sunday in August.

The margs are served to-go, as well, costing $9.99 for a half-gallon and $19.99 for a gallon. Beer and wine are also available for dine-in guests.

Visit Fajita Pete's Facebook page here.

