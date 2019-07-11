National Pecan Pie Day: These are the most recommended pies in Houston area, beyond

Bigstock/Pixabay

HOUSTON - National Pecan Pie Day is Friday and that means the urge to stuff your face with pie may suddenly hit.

But where should you go for the best pecan pie in the Houston area? We asked KPRC viewers for their favorites. This list has some establishments you may recognize and some you may not. Enjoy.

Dickinson BBQ

2111 F.M. 517 E. Dickinson, TX. 77539

Dot Coffee Shop

7006 I-45 S. at Woodridge, Houston, TX 77087

El Bolillo Bakery

Multiple locations

Flying Saucer

436 W Crosstimbers Rd, Houston, TX 77018

Goode Company

5109 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098

Gaidos Seafood Restaurant

3828 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550

H-E-B

Multiple locations

House of Pies

Multiple locations

Joe's Barbeque Company

1400 Hwy 6, Alvin, TX 77512

Luby’s

Multiple locations

Mel’s Country Café

24814 Stanolind Rd Tomball, TX 77375

Pappas Barbeque

Multiple locations

Potter Country Store

716 N. US Hwy 77, Schulenburg, TX 78956

Prasek's Hillje Smokehouse

29714 US 59 HWY El Campo, Texas 77437

Proud Pie

3522 South Mason Road #300 Katy Texas 77450

Sam’s Club

Multiple locations

Spec’s Downtown

2410 Smith Street Houston, TX 77006

Three Brothers Bakery

Multiple locations

Tiffany’s Tasty Treats

1014 N. Shirley Alvin, Texas 77511

Walmart

Multiple locations

Whole Foods

Multiple locations

