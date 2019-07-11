Food

National Pecan Pie Day: These are the most recommended pies in Houston area, beyond

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Bigstock/Pixabay

HOUSTON - National Pecan Pie Day is Friday and that means the urge to stuff your face with pie may suddenly hit. 

But where should you go for the best pecan pie in the Houston area? We asked KPRC viewers for their favorites. This list has some establishments you may recognize and some you may not. Enjoy.

Dickinson BBQ 
2111 F.M. 517 E. Dickinson, TX. 77539

Dot Coffee Shop
7006 I-45 S. at Woodridge, Houston, TX 77087

El Bolillo Bakery
Multiple locations

Flying Saucer
436 W Crosstimbers Rd, Houston, TX 77018

Goode Company
5109 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098

Gaidos Seafood Restaurant
3828 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550

H-E-B
Multiple locations

House of Pies
Multiple locations

Joe's Barbeque Company
1400 Hwy 6, Alvin, TX 77512

Luby’s 
Multiple locations 

Mel’s Country Café
24814 Stanolind Rd Tomball, TX 77375

Pappas Barbeque
Multiple locations

Potter Country Store 
716 N. US Hwy 77, Schulenburg, TX 78956

Prasek's Hillje Smokehouse
29714 US 59 HWY El Campo, Texas 77437

Proud Pie
3522 South Mason Road #300 Katy Texas 77450 

Sam’s Club
Multiple locations

Spec’s Downtown
2410 Smith Street Houston, TX 77006

Three Brothers Bakery
Multiple locations

Tiffany’s Tasty Treats
1014 N. Shirley Alvin, Texas 77511

Walmart
Multiple locations

Whole Foods
Multiple locations

 

