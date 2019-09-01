'Deep-fried rat': Video appears to show rodent scamper around Whataburger restaurant before dying

BASTROP, Texas - Deep-fried mouse at Whataburger?
A Whataburger customer caught a crazy scene on camera in a video posted on YouTube Saturday night: a small rodent that appears to be a mouse scampering around a Whataburger restaurant in Bastrop, Texas.
The video begins by showing the animal near the fryer and then running behind some fry box containers. Diners comment -- some with graphic language -- as the animal continues to run around the fryer.
A woman who appears to be a Whataburger employee offers customers a refund for their food with a receipt.
The video pans back to the animal continuing to run openly on the prep counters.
"Man, that rat is chillin' bro," a man's voice narrates in the video.
A woman and man go behind the counter appearing to attempt to capture the animal, but it eventually lands in the fryer.
"It went in the grease," a man's voice is heard saying. "Now it's fried."
The man behind the counter holds his neck as he peered into the fryer.
"Deep-fried rat," another voice is heard yelling.
An employee is heard saying she doesn't know how to turn off the fryer.
"Who else needs a refund?" a voice is heard saying.
"I've seen it all," the narrator said as he pans back to his food. "No sir, I need my money. My food is here, and this is my receipt."
KPRC 2 has reached out to Whataburger for a statement and the company said they are looking into it, but has not released a formal statement yet.
Watch the full video of the incident here.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.