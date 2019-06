HOUSTON - Whip out your phone on the first day of summer -- this Friday -- to score a free cone at Dairy Queen.

The DQ Texas App will offer customers a free small regular or dipped cone with any purchase.

This deal for one cone is only valid on June 21 at participating DQ locations.

Dairy Queen Texas recommends downloading the DQ Texas App and confirm participation with your local DQ.



