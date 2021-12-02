LIST: Where to score freebies, deals this National Cookie Day

National Cookie Day is Saturday, Dec. 4.

Here’s where you can score deals and freebies in the Houston area:

Insomnia Cookies

The deal: One free classic cookie for any customer who stops by any Insomnia Cookies location on December 4.

Lenny & Larry’s

The deal: On Dec. 4, get 20% off everything on the Lenny & Larry’s site with the code “COOKIEDAY,” according to this report.

Nestlé Toll House

The deal: One free chocolate chip cookie for any customer who wears a Santa hat or dons Santa-themed attire at a Nestlé Toll House location on December 4.

Tiff’s Treats

The deal: One free chocolate chip cookie for any customer who stops by any Tiff’s Treat location on December 4.