Blue Bell releases eggnog-flavored ice cream ahead of holidays

Just in time for the holidays, Blue Bell Creameries has a new addition to its seasonal flavors.

Inspired by the holiday season’s most popular drink, Blue Bell has released an eggnog ice cream.

According to a news release, the newest flavor is described as “a delicious eggnog flavored French ice cream with flecks of nutmeg and a whipped topping swirl.”

”Many people compare eggnog to ice cream because of its creamy texture,” Blue Bell sales and marketing vice president Jimmy Lawhorn said. ”Our ice cream captures the flavor of eggnog perfectly. Your first spoonful is sweet, then you immediately taste a hint of nutmeg. Eggnog is a very popular drink during the Christmas season, but we think our new ice cream could very well take its place.”

Blue Bell’s eggnog ice cream is available in stores now for a limited time.