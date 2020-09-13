85ºF

Food

Here’s where Houstonians say you can get the best boba tea

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

HOUSTON – There are a ton of boba tea shops in Houston and we asked our KPRC 2 Facebook fans where they get the best.

Boba tea, also called bubble tea, is a drink that was invented in Taiwan but has gained huge popularity in the United States. The tea-based drink includes chewy balls of different types of flavors that can be drunk through a large straw.

Here are some of the boba shops our Facebook fans mentioned.

Have some great boba places that aren’t on this list? Drop them in the comments.

