Here’s where Houstonians say you can get the best boba tea

HOUSTON – There are a ton of boba tea shops in Houston and we asked our KPRC 2 Facebook fans where they get the best.

Boba tea, also called bubble tea, is a drink that was invented in Taiwan but has gained huge popularity in the United States. The tea-based drink includes chewy balls of different types of flavors that can be drunk through a large straw.

Here are some of the boba shops our Facebook fans mentioned.

I Heart Boba: 5834 Louetta Rd Suite A, Spring, TX 77379.

Kim’s Tea House: Several locations, https://www.kimsteahouse.com/

Hella Bubble: 2400 Mid Ln #110, Houston, TX 77027, https://www.hellabubble.com/menu

Teapresso Bar: Several locations, https://www.teapressobartx.com/

Tea Bubblers: 13480 Veterans Memorial Dr Ste P2 Houston, TX 77014, https://www.facebook.com/teabubblers/

Have some great boba places that aren’t on this list? Drop them in the comments.