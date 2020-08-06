Whataburger on wheels! Texas’ favorite fast-food joint unveils a food truck for 70th anniversary

HOUSTON – One of Texas’ favorite fast-food restaurants is hitting the road. In celebration of seven decades in business, Whataburger unveiled its newest feature — a food truck!

The bright orange truck of goodness will be decked out with the Flying W logo atop a pole sign and its signature white and orange striped colors.

“We wanted a way to connect even more with our communities and to introduce Whataburger to new customers in a new and exciting way,” said Rich Scheffler, vice president of Marketing and Innovation for Whataburger. “And this truck is a showstopper.”

The truck’s cooking space will be powered by a 30,000-watt generator. It will feature a 4-foot grill, which has the same kind of burger-making power as a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Customers will be able to smell the sizzle thanks to the truck having thirty laminated vinyl panels wrap it from bumper to bumper. The truck’s LED lights give it a distinctive glow.

“We have worked on the idea of a Food Truck for years,” Scheffler said. “But we didn’t want it to roll out of the garage until it could turn heads and bring our restaurant-quality food to the road. This truck fits the bill.”

Cruising Kitchens, a San Antonio-based company, helped make the vision of the truck a reality.

In 2021, the truck will travel for a multi-state tour and will stop in Whataburger’s existing markets and cities. Another perk of the truck — it will be available to help during natural disasters and emergency events, where a hot Whataburger meal can help make a difference.

“We always say it’s the look of the truck that brings people in, it’s the taste of the food that brings them back,” Davies says. “This truck has the best of both.”