HISD extends deadline to apply for a benefit that will help families buy food amid coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District has extended its deadline for a one-time benefit for families who lost access to reduced-price meals because of coronavirus closures.

Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer was approved by the United States Department of Agriculture to help families buy food during the coronavirus pandemic.

The benefit of up to $285 will be issued on an EBT card, which can be used as a debit card that families can use while buying food from any retailer that accepts the Texas Lone Star Card, according to a press release.

In order to help families, HISD announced it has extended to July 31.

“The deadline extension will allow more HISD families to access this crucial resource,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “I encourage all families in need to apply if they haven’t done so already.”

All HISD students are eligible to receive P-EBT benefits, according to the press release. Foster youth, migrant youth, homeless youth, runaway youth, and Head Start participants are also eligible for P-EBT.

To apply for the benefit, click here.

For more information, visit the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website. If you need help filling out the P-EBT application, contact 833-613-6220.