HISD to temporarily close most of its curbside meal sites Friday due to surge in coronavirus cases

HOUSTON – Most of the Houston Independent School District’s 42 summer curbside meal sites will be temporarily closing Friday due to the increase of coronavirus cases in the Houston area, according to the school district. Only five sites that work in partnership with the Houston Food Bank will remain open.

Families who visit the 37 meal sites that will be closed starting Friday, can pick up six days’ worth of meals on Thursday, which is twice the normal amount of meals provided, officials said.

“All (sites) will then undergo deep cleaning and sanitization as a precautionary measure before re-opening on Monday, July 20,” officials wrote.

Five locations offering both Curbside Summer Meals and the Houston Food Bank’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which provides families with 30-pound boxes of produce, will remain open, the district said.

These are the sites that will remain open:

Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center High School located at 9400 Irvington Boulvard

Paul Revere Middle School located at 10502 Briar Forest Drive

Kashmere High School located at 6900 Wileyvale Road

Cesar Chavez High School located at 8501 Howard Drive

Milby High School located at 1601 Broadway Street

A full list of distribution times and locations is online at www.HoustonISD.org/SummerMeals.