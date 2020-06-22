Summer meal site at Chavez HS closed due to possible COVID-19 case, HISD says

HOUSTON – The curbside summer meal site at Cesar Chavez High School in southwest Houston will be closed Monday due to a possible case of coronavirus, the Houston Independent School District announced Sunday.

The new site was scheduled to begin serving curbside summer meals to students and boxed produce for families Monday but it will now be closed for cleaning and sanitization purposes.

“Impacted employees have been notified and instructed to self-quarantine in accordance with public health guidelines,” officials wrote.

The district said the site will remain closed until further notice. Another site at Nathaniel Q. Henderson Elementary School will also remain closed as officials work to resolve issues at the facility, the district said.

Meanwhile, the site at Bastian Elementary School in southeast Houston is slated to reopen Monday. For more information, visit the HISD Summer Meal program site.

As of Sunday, these are the summer meal sites that will be open, according to HISD: