Killen’s Texas Barbecue to open a permanent location in The Woodlands this summer

The Woodlands residents won’t have to wait until the weekend now to enjoy some Killen’s barbecue.

Killen’s Texas Barbecue pop-up now has a permanent home in The Woodlands.

Executive Chef Ronnie Killen has acquired a second restaurant property across the street from Killen’s Steakhouse.

“The Killen’s Texas Barbecue pop-up is only open on weekends. Demand is so high that the line of customers usually wraps around the steakhouse,” J.J. McDermott who represented Killen’s Restaurant Group in the transaction said.

The Woodlands will be the second location of Killen’s Texas Barbecue, established in 2013 in Pearland.

“We had several opportunities in the Woodlands,” McDermott said. “At the end of the day, this was the best option, because Killen’s has an established presence at this location.”

The new Killen’s Texas Barbecue will open this summer at 8800 Six Pines Dr.