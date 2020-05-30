Whataburger now delivers right to your door

Craving a patty melt but don’t want to leave your home? Problem solved.

Whataburger now offers delivery.

Orders can be placed for instant delivery or scheduled up to 24 hours in advance.

Orders can only be placed for delivery through the Whataburger app, which is available for download from the App Store and Google Play Store.

Delivery is contactless and orders are packaged in sealed bags, according to Culture Map.

Additional charges include a $5 delivery fee and a $1 service fee.