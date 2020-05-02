How you can get gallon-sized margaritas to-go from Taco Cabana for Cinco de Mayo

With Cinco de Mayo just days away, Taco Cabana announced its margarita mixes are now available to-go for customers to celebrate the holiday at home.

As restaurants across the state are now able to resume dine-services, many Texans wondered if that would halt the ability to purchase alcohol with to-go or delivery orders.

According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, restaurants that offered alcohol for to-go and delivery orders can continue those sales beyond May 1.

Taco Cabana is selling gallon-sized lime, strawberry or mango margarita mix with Margaritaville tequila for $34.99.

In three easy steps, customers can make their margarita on the rocks: grab a gallon, pour in tequila and mix with ice.

The gallon margaritas will be available for take-out or drive-thru only.