How to make Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets just like the ones from Disney World at home

Disney is sharing another one of its yummy recipes with guests at home during park closures.

Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets are a popular treat at New Orleans Square and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter.

The recipe will make 10 large Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets or 2 dozen small beignets.

Here’s what you need to make them at home:

Ingredients:

1/2 teaspoon dry yeast

1/4 cup warm water (105°)

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons vegetable shortening

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 egg

4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup boiling water

Vegetable oil for frying

Powdered sugar

Directions from Disney Parks Blog:

Sprinkle yeast over warm water in a small bowl, stirring to dissolve. Let stand for 5 minutes.

Combine sugar, shortening, salt, heavy cream, egg, flour and boiling water in a large bowl; stir in yeast mixture. With the dough hook attachment of an electric mixer on medium speed, mix the dough just until combined and smooth. Let dough rest for 30 minutes.

Roll to 1/4-inch thickness and cut individual beignets with a Mickey Mouse-shaped cutter or cut into 2 1/2 to 3-inch squares. Cover with a towel and let dough rise until doubled in size in a warm, draft-free area, about 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

Using caution, heat 3 inches of vegetable oil to 350°F in a deep, heavy pot over medium-high heat. Fry beignets until golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes, turning as soon as they brown on one side. Remove with tongs and place on paper towels to drain. Dust warm beignets with powdered sugar and serve immediately.