Get a free drink at these Houston Starbucks pop-up parties for the rest of the year
HOUSTON – Starbucks is giving its customers free espresso drinks through Dec. 31 at select locations.
Starbucks announced its plans to host more than 1,000 pop-up parties through the remainder of the year. For the next five days, customers can receive a free hot or iced beverage, including holiday drinks at select locations.
Pop-up parties will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. in Houston. Locations will change and be revealed online daily.
The following Houston-area locations have been announced as pop-up party locations for Friday.
Hwy 6 and Bissonnet
9315 Hwy 6 South
Beltway 8 and West
9209 West Rd.
I-10 and Wirt
8420 Katy Freeway 100
Westheimer and Post Oak
2521 Post Oak Blvd.
Rayford and Richards
500 Rayford Rd.
I-45 and Vision Park Blvd.
18358 Interstate 45 S
Check Starbucks Pop Up daily for location announcements.
