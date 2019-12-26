Get a free drink at these Houston Starbucks pop-up parties for the rest of the year

HOUSTON – Starbucks is giving its customers free espresso drinks through Dec. 31 at select locations.

Starbucks announced its plans to host more than 1,000 pop-up parties through the remainder of the year. For the next five days, customers can receive a free hot or iced beverage, including holiday drinks at select locations.

Pop-up parties will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. in Houston. Locations will change and be revealed online daily.

The following Houston-area locations have been announced as pop-up party locations for Friday.

Hwy 6 and Bissonnet

9315 Hwy 6 South

Beltway 8 and West

9209 West Rd.

I-10 and Wirt

8420 Katy Freeway 100

Westheimer and Post Oak

2521 Post Oak Blvd.

Rayford and Richards

500 Rayford Rd.

I-45 and Vision Park Blvd.

18358 Interstate 45 S

Check Starbucks Pop Up daily for location announcements.