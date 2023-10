If you don’t have solar eclipse glasses, never fear, here is how to make your own pin hole projector to safely view the sun.

You can use a moving box or a cereal box. This video has the details. Below are some close ups of a cereal box for reference.

The middle is taped, There is an opening to the left, and the foil with a small hole is to the right (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

At the bottom of the box, tape a white piece of paper to see the eclipse (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)