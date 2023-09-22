83º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Features

‘Princess Bride’ star Cary Elwes coming to Houston

Venue says it will be an evening you will always “tweasure.”

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Cary Elwes, Houston
STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Actor Cary Elwes visits 'The IMDb Show' on June 12, 2019 in Studio City, California. This episode of 'The IMDb Show' airs on July 11, 2019. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb) (Rich Polk, 2019 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Cary Elwes is coming to Houston. “Westley” is going to be in H-Town.

Inconceivable!

OK. We had to use that line for this -- “The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes,” is coming on April 12, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at Jones Hall.

Though the VIP Meet & Greet with Elwes is already sold out, tickets are still available for the event which includes a screening of “The Princess Bride” and a moderated discussion with Elwes and Houston Public Media’s Ernie Manouse. Organizers promise an evening “revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics!”

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email