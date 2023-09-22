‘Princess Bride’ star Cary Elwes coming to Houston

STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Actor Cary Elwes visits 'The IMDb Show' on June 12, 2019 in Studio City, California. This episode of 'The IMDb Show' airs on July 11, 2019. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

HOUSTON – Cary Elwes is coming to Houston. “Westley” is going to be in H-Town.

Inconceivable!

OK. We had to use that line for this -- “The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes,” is coming on April 12, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at Jones Hall.

Though the VIP Meet & Greet with Elwes is already sold out, tickets are still available for the event which includes a screening of “The Princess Bride” and a moderated discussion with Elwes and Houston Public Media’s Ernie Manouse. Organizers promise an evening “revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics!”