How happy are Texans? We’re apparently kind of ‘meh’

HOUSTON – Financial help website WalletHub has ranked states in terms of happiness and Texas is apparently on the lower end of the happiness scale.

If you’ve sat in 610 traffic on a weekend, this probably isn’t a surprise to you.

Texas is No. 39 in the ranking.

See where other states you may have lived stand in the graphic below.

So how did WalletHub reach this ranking? We’re often wondering the same thing, but the company said in its blog on the study that it examined the 50 states across 30 key metrics, ranging from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth and the unemployment rate.

“Happiness comes from a combination of internal and external factors,” according to the WalletHub blog on the ranking. “We can influence it somewhat by approaching situations positively or choosing to spend time with people we love, doing activities we enjoy. It’s harder to be happy in some years than in others, though. For example, in 2023, high inflation remains a threat to Americans’ mental health. In fact, more than 75% of Americans who have experienced price increases where they live report feeling ‘very’ or ‘moderately’ stressed. In addition, only 50% of Americans feel ‘very satisfied’ with the way their personal life is going.”

“Even though people across the U.S. are facing difficult times, the state in which you live may have an impact on how happy you are. In this study, WalletHub drew upon the findings of ‘happiness’ research to determine which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with life. Previous studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life.”

