What’s happening in Houston? 22 attractions to fill your upcoming weekend

HOUSTON – This is the Things to Do newsletter. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

It’s a big city, with plenty to do, see, hear and watch. Here’s a sampling of the city’s cultural highlights this weekend.

Have an event you’d like to feature on click2houston.com? Submit an event to our community calendar.

PRIDE

Celebrate Pride Month with these exciting festivities this weekend.

Rock the Runway Fashion Show

Pride Houston’s annual fashion show, “Rock the Runway”, will feature LGBTQIA+ designers and models walking the runway and showcasing summer styles, casual fashion and evening wear. All ages are welcome. A limited number of $5 general admission tickets will be available; VIP tickets range from $50 to $500. More information here.

WHEN: Thursday, June 22, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

WHERE: RISE Rooftop, 2600 Travis St.

Rainbow on the Green

Head downtown for this family-friendly FREE concert and celebration this Friday, hosted by “Houston Life”’s very own Derrick Shore. The lineup includes a Tina Turner tribute, Mary J. Blige impersonation, and vocal performances by opener Z’maji, an “avant-garde electro-house vocalist bred on gospel, disco & world music,” and Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter JORDY.

WHEN: Friday, June 23, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St.

Pride 2023 Parade

Houston Pride’s 45th Annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade will take place in Downtown Houston the night of Saturday, June 24. The parade is FREE to attend. Enjoy the festivities, and keep the energy alive following the parade at the official after party taking place at Rich’s at Rise Rooftop.

WHEN: Saturday, June 24, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

WHERE: 901 Bagby St. The parade begins at Smith and Lamar.

MUSIC

Experience the soothing notes of a symphony, or the rambunctious chords of a rock band with this variety of upcoming live music events in Houston.

Pixies

The alternative rock band hailing from Massachusetts will be performing in Houston as part of their 2023 North America Tour alongside special guests Franz Ferdinand and Bully. Tickets can be purchased here.

WHEN: Friday, June 23, at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas St.

Houston Symphony: Dvořák’s “New World”

Experience symphonies under the stars this weekend at this FREE performance at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Enjoy Pulitzer Prize-winning George Walker’s “Lyric for Strings,” Sphinx Junior Division Laureate Amaryn Olmeda’s performance of Bruch’s “Violin Concerto No. 1,″ and finally, Dvořák’s “New World” symphony tribute to America that “captures the spirit, individuality, and limitless potential of a blossoming nation.” More information here.

WHEN: Friday, June 23, at 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr.

Houston Symphony: Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4″

Experience another symphony under the stars this weekend at this FREE performance at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Enjoy Rimsky-Korsakov’s “The Legend of the Invisible City of Kitezh,” Florence Price’s “Ethiopia’s Shadow in America,” and finally, Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4,″ “one of the most beloved symphonies of all time.” More information here.

WHEN: Saturday, June 24 at 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr.

Hotel Ugly

Experience this Houston-based indie brother duo upstairs at the White Oak Music Hall this weekend. Tickets can be purchased here.

WHEN: Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m.

WHERE: White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N Main St.

Romeo Santos

Enjoy singer Romeo Santos’ engaging fusion of bachata and hip-hop music at his ”Fórmula Vol. 3″ Tour, titled after the singer’s fifth studio album, stopping in Houston this Saturday. Tickets can be purchased here.

WHEN: Saturday, June 24 at 9 p.m.

WHERE: Minute Maid Park, 501 Crawford St.

TWICE

Attend the sensational K-pop girl group’s performances this weekend in their fifth world tour entitled “Ready to Be,” after its 12th mini-album. Tickets can be purchased here.

WHEN: Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. AND Sunday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Toyota Center Houston, 1510 Polk St.

THEATER

Take in on-stage art this weekend at the following performances in Houston.

“Wicked”

Catch the Broadway musical rendition of the Witches of Oz in a thrilling performance this weekend in Houston. Can’t make it? Not to worry. Shows run all the way through Sunday, July 2. Tickets can be purchased here.

WHEN: Friday, June 23 at 8 p.m., Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m., Sunday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Sarofim Hall at Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St.

“HAIR”

Witness this captivating rock musical reflecting the hippie counterculture and revolutions of America in the late 1960s. Tickets can be purchased here.

WHEN: Friday, June 23, at 8 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at 8 p.m., Sunday, June 25, at 5 p.m.

WHERE: Art Factory Houston, 1125 Providence St.

Fade to Black Festival

Attend this 10-minute play festival this weekend dedicated to showcasing the work of African-American playwrights in Houston. For this year’s lineup plus ticket information, visit here.

WHEN: Thursday, June 22, to Saturday, June 24, at 8 p.m. each night

WHERE: Midtown Arts and Theatre Center Houston, 3400 Main St.

COMEDY

Look no further for some stress-relieving, light entertainment than these comedy features.

George Lopez

Have a laugh this weekend with Latino comedy star George Lopez, known for his starring sitcom roles and standup comedy, as he visits Sugarland. Tickets can be purchased here.

WHEN: Sunday, June 25, at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Smart Financial Center, 18111 Lexington Blvd.

Bruce Bruce

Catch comedian Bruce Bruce in Houston all weekend. Currently featuring in three national comedy tours, his improv and wit are sure to make for an entertaining evening. Tickets can be purchased here.

WHEN: Friday, June 23 at 7:30, and 9:45 p.m., or Saturday, June 24, at 7:00 and 9:30 p.m., or Sunday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Houston Improv, 7620 Katy Freeway

CINEMA

Enjoy an exclusive screening or pay a visit to your local movie theater with these weekend events.

John Cusack “High Fidelity” screening

Join actor John Cusack, known for starring in a wide range of movies including “Being John Malkovitch” and “Grosse Point Blank,” for a screening of his widely-acclaimed 2000 film. “High Fidelity.” Partake in a discussion and Q&A with the actor in addition to the screening. Tickets can be purchased here.

WHEN: Sunday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin St.

“Asteroid City”

Catch director Wes Anderson’s science fiction drama concerning extraterrestrial encounters in a rural 1950s town, featured a star-studded cast including Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson. “Asteroid City” premieres in theaters this Thursday, June 22.

“Elemental”

Witness Disney and Pixar’s latest animated feature following a rebellious young friendship in a city divided into characters made of fire, water, air, and land. The movie premiered last weekend, and you can watch it in theaters now.

“No Hard Feelings”

Still looking for a laugh? Go see director Gene Stupnitsky’s R-rated comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence in theaters this weekend. The movie follows a job-seeking Maddie (Lawrence) tasked with brining a couple’s shy 19-year-old son out his shell. “No Hard Feelings” premieres in theaters this Friday, June 23.

“The Flash”

Check out this action-packed take on a superhero classic directed by Andy Muschietti. “The Flash” premiered last weekend, and you can watch it in theaters now.

ART

Indulge in a visual refresher this weekend with these artsy exhibitions and activities.

Strike the Match! at Anya Tish Gallery

Stop by this pop-up exhibition featuring Texas-based female artists’ large-scale work in a variety of media. The exhibition lasts through July 1. For more information, visit here.

WHEN: Friday, June 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday, June 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Anya Tish gallery, 4411 Montrose Blvd.

Bilingual Yoga at MFAH

Meet up at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston for a FREE yoga session on Sunday morning with FitMix Communities.

WHEN: Sunday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Cullen Sculpture Garden, 1001 Bissonnet St.

William Kentridge’s “In Praise of Shadows” at MFAH

Catch the Museum of Fine Art’s newest exhibition on its opening day. William Kentridge’s “In Praise of Shadows” features the South African artist’s renowned prints, charcoal drawings, tapestries and animated films. The MFAH describes the exhibit to “use the paradoxes of light and shadow to directly engage with the aftermath of colonialism, the recording and memory of historical narratives, and how the artist’s studio can disrupt the certainties of long-held belief systems.” Also featured Sunday is a 2 p.m. lecture by the museum’s curator introducing the exhibit. The lecture will take place at the Caroline Wiess Law Building. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.

WHEN: Sunday, June 25, from 12:30 to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Museum of Fine Arts Houston, 1001 Bissonnet St.

💌 Like what you see?

Get our Things to Do newsletter, a preview of events and activities assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.