New gibbon makes debut at Houston Zoo

HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo has a new resident and boy is he cute.
The zoo announced Tuesday that the baby, a northern white-cheeked gibbon, was born on May 30 to first-time parents Ting and Max.
By age two, the little gibbon will get his adult coloration — mostly black hair but with white hair around the face. White-cheeked gibbons are dimorphic in fur color and females are a cream color.
Northern white-cheeked gibbons are native to southeast Asia, Vietnam, and southern China and are critically endangered in the wild. Their numbers have declined by 80% over the past 45 years, primarily due to habitat loss and poaching.
Guests can see the new family in the Wortham World of Primates.