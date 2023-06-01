87º

This Houston-area skateboarding team needs your help to win the ultimate prize

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston, Southside Skateboarding, Red Bull, Red Bull Terminal Takeover

A local skateboarding company team needs your help to win a big prize as it competes nationally.

The Southside Skateshop team beat out 15 other teams from the Texas-Oklahoma region for a chance to compete for the grand prize during Red Bull’s “Terminal Takeover” in New Orleans.

According to Red Bull’s website, skateboarding crews from all over the country met up at the old New Orleans International Airport terminal for the ultimate skate jam and content session. Each team of four to five skaters and one videographer were tasked to submit a video compilation of their team for a fan-sourced vote.

Led by Eric Michael Visentin, known as “Big O” to the skating community, team members consist of Tate Stephen Malpass, John David Bermea, Omero Hernandez, Martin Martinez, David Langston, and John Philip Danielson.

“They’re incredible,” he told KPRC 2′s Owen Conflenti. “People are going to know these names forever.”

To vote for Southside Skatepark and to check out the full video, go here. Voting concludes on June 2.

