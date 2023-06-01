87º

LIVE

Features

‘Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke joins San Antonio’s Superhero Comic-Con lineup

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Comic Books, Conventions, San Antonio, Things To Do
Brie Larson (left) and Kit Harrington (right) (Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Brace yourself, Texas. Winter is coming a little earlier than usual.

Emilia Clarke, best known as “Queen Daenerys Targayen” and the “Mother of Dragons” from “Game of Thrones,” joins the star-studded lineup at San Antonio’s Superhero Comic Con, taking place from July 7-9 at Freeman Expo Halls.

RELATED: Brie Larson, Kit Harrington among several stars coming to San Antonio’s Superhero Comic-Con

Her co-star, Kit Harrington, will also be a part of the lineup.

Among the stars announced are Hailee Steinfeld, Andrew Garfield, Elizabeth Olsen and “The Mandalorian’s” Ming-Na Wen.

Comedian Adam Carolla will also appear as a celebrity guest and will host a separate comedy show, “Adam Carolla is Not Apologizing,” at the Freedmen Coliseum on July 8. Tickets are on sale.

Tickets for the show start at $89 for adults, and children 14 and younger can get in for free with an adult admission purchase.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email