PHOTO: $1K reward for return of handcrafted cosplay helmet lost at Comicpalooza

HOUSTON – A handcrafted cosplay helmet believed to have been stolen during the weekend’s Comicpalooza festivities has a $1,000 reward after organizers learned it was missing and sent an urgent email to all attendees Sunday evening.

The missing helmet is Malenia’s Winged Helm, an armor piece found in the popular video game “Elden Ring.”

The email from Comicpalooza organizers reads:

“All CP23 Attendees,

“WE NEED YOUR HELP. One of our cosplay winners from last year (and judges this year) generously allowed us to showcase her costume in The Collection. She put hundreds of hours into making this work of art. The helmet (see image) is missing. We’re packing things up and there is a possibility that someone on our team removed it (fingers crossed), but we’re afraid it was stolen. Thus the urgent email.

“Our hope is that one of our trusty CP fans found the item abandoned---and recovered it. If you have it or saw it, please email marketing@comicpalooza.com. We’ll look at security cameras when normal business hours resume but your help in the meantime would be greatly appreciated. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you how upsetting this is for the creator, and our hearts are broken for her. Please help us make this right.

“Thanks much,

“~CP Management”

It’s unclear from the email message who is offering the reward for the item’s return, but KPRC 2 is reaching out for more information about the item and whether authorities are involved in the search for the item at this stage.