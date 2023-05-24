Alligator gar caught in Corpus Christi area set to break records, Texas authorities say

Alligator gar stock image. This is not the potentially record-breaking alligator gar caught and released.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Texas Parks and Wildlife said Monday that a fisherman on Lake Corpus Christi caught an alligator gar tipping the scales at more than 200 pounds.

“Move over, Rover,” the Texas agency said on social media.

The alligator gar is officially 207 pounds. It was caught and then released back into the waterway. Here is the massive catch in all its glory.

Paul Hefner shared a photo of the catch with Texas Parks and Wildlife, but it’s unclear whether he was the fisherman or just the photographer. If you’re Hefner and you want to claim your catch to KPRC 2, let us know at acochran@kprc.com.

Alligator gar is Texas’ largest and most misunderstood fish, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. There are four species of gar that occur in Texas — longnose, spotted, shortnose and alligator gar. Learn more about the species here.

You can find the record catch for your area here.