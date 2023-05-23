Feast on fantastic French toast at this Galveston breakfast scene staple

GALVESTON, Texas – Sure, it’s easy to find a decent meal in Galveston but where do you go to get a great one? That’s the question I posed to KPRC 2 readers. More than 150 foodies came to my aid with their tried-and-true recommendations.

Among the most lauded locales: The Sunflower Bakery and Café.

Here’s what I found at the Galveston dining destination on my latest trip across the causeway.

Ask anyone in Galveston for restaurant recommendations, and chances are the Sunflower Bakery and Café will be among them.

The Sunflower isn’t the trendiest place with the splashiest fare, but the 14th Street establishment, celebrating its 23rd anniversary, has been a beloved dining destination since it opened.

The all-day eatery serves breads, pastries and breakfast standards in the morning and a selection of salads, soups, sandwiches and seafood at lunchtime and in the late afternoon.

All breads, including croissants and flaky buttermilk biscuits, are baked on the premises.

At brunch, available until 3 p.m. daily, comfort food staples like chicken and waffles, corned beef hash, and steak and eggs are served alongside Tex-Mex favorites such as migas, huevos rancheros, and barbacoa.

Seafood is a centerpiece of several breakfast specialties including the Fisherman’s Breakfast (pan seared cod served with two poached eggs, sliced avocado and sauteed spinach); the Oysters Benedict (poached eggs and fried Gulf oysters); and the Smoked Salmon & Eggs (soft scrambled eggs with onion, capers and dill served alongside smoked salmon).

For those with a sweet tooth, the griddle at the Sunflower turns out a sumptuous assortment of pancakes, waffles, and French toast.

On a recent visit, I began breakfast on a high note with an order of buttermilk biscuits. Served with strawberry butter, the fluffy, salty-sweet creations were very good. I had to stop myself from spoiling my meal with a second serving, though, in retrospect, I may never forgive myself. Two days removed from this meal and those delightful little devils remain foremost in my mind.

On my server’s recommendation, I opted for the challah French toast. With thick slices of bread, a plushy, custardy center and crisp, golden edges, it did not disappoint.

The decadent eggs Benedict was a winner as well. Composed of perfectly poached eggs and crisp Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin topped with heavenly hollandaise, it was served alongside breakfast potatoes so darn delicious they incited a food fight between my husband and I.

I look forward to many more meals at this sunny spot and I’m grateful to our readers for the recommendation.

Biscuits at the Sunflower Bakery and Café (Briana Zamora-Nipper/KPRC 2)

French toast at the Sunflower Bakery and Café (Briana Zamora-Nipper/KPRC 2)

The eggs Benedict at the Sunflower Bakery and Café (Briana Zamora-Nipper/KPRC 2)

Galveston gourmands, where should we go next? Where do you go to get great food? Drop your restaurant recommendations in the comments.