Feliz Dia de las Madres: Celebrating mom, sharing her day this May 10

HOUSTON – Mexico celebrates mothers on May 10, while in the U.S., moms are celebrated on the second Sunday in May.

Mexican Mother’s Day began after journalist Rafael Alducin reportedly called for Mexico to honor Mexican moms in an article in 1922. May 10 eventually became the day, and, the Yucatan Times notes Mexico became the first Latin American country to recognize a day to pay homage and recognize the important roles that mothers play.

People of Mexican, Salvadoran and/or Guatemalan descent also celebrate moms on May 10, according to this report by the Arizona Republic.

Traditionally, Mother’s Day is celebrated with a serenade (often referred to as a “serenata”) with songs such as “Las Mañanitas” and “Amor Eterno,” and are showered with flowers.

The day also brings somewhat of a somber side. Mother’s Day in Mexico also honors the moms that have passed away, and those who celebrate it take their time to remember them.

As NBC New York notes, in the U.S., the origin of Mother’s Day can be traced to the early 1900s after Anna Jarvis began commemorating her own mother, who had died in 1905. Then-President Woodrow Wilson officially declared Mother’s Day a national holiday in 1914.

Are you planning to celebrate your mom today? Drop a photo featuring your mom on Click2Pins.com and we could feature you on-air and online. Be sure to tell us how you plan to honor her!